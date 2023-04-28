‘Disgustingly atrocious’: 2 charged after children seen living in ‘just pure filth’

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people are facing charges in Randolph County after officers say two children were living in a “disgustingly atrocious” home.

Officers went to a home on Harrison Ave. in Elkins on Thursday around 10 a.m. after receiving a call of yelling adults and screaming children in the home, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the home, they say they didn’t hear anything but saw “a soiled diaper laying on the bed, dog feces everywhere, trash everywhere, and toys” through a window.

The report says 27-year-old Samantha Oldaker and 32-year-old Joseph Peters, both of Elkins, were inside the home. Oldaker told authorities the kids were screaming and playing and “that the place was a mess but don’t worry about that.”

Officers say they saw how “disgustingly atrocious” the home was, saying they saw “feces, urine, trash, molded food, live maggots, and just pure filth” while walking through the home in addition to two children, ages two and three, that were “visibly dirty” with feces covering both feet.

Court documents say a cat and two small dogs were loose inside the home, and one large dog was “in a crate so small it could not move.” Animal control responded to the home and took custody of all the animals.

Authorities said there were other children who lived at the home but were at school.

Oldaker and Peters have both been charged with two counts of child neglect with risk of serious injury. They are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $65,000 cash-only bond each.

