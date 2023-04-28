First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Christy with the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility joined First at 4 on Friday.
She brought Ozzy, a very sweet puppy who was originally found dumped in a ditch with his litter, with her and talked about how to adopt from the facility.
You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.