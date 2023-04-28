First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Christy with the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility joined First at 4 on Friday.

She brought Ozzy, a very sweet puppy who was originally found dumped in a ditch with his litter, with her and talked about how to adopt from the facility.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doris Faye Watson
UPDATE: Local woman intentionally gave mother, 92, fatal dose of Morphine, detectives say
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
One dies in Mon County house fire

Latest News

Silent Crisis Anmoore
5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - Anmoore Fire & EMS
5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - Anmoore Fire & EMS
5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - Anmoore Fire & EMS
Local woman intentionally gave mother, 92, fatal dose of Morphine, detectives say
‘Gift of life’: Nurse reflects on the importance of organ donors