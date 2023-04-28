Former police chief found guilty on child sex trafficking charges

According Acting United States Attorney, Larry Allen Clay, Jr., 59, was found guilty on two...
According Acting United States Attorney, Larry Allen Clay, Jr., 59, was found guilty on two counts of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor via coercion and two counts of obstruction of justice.(Southern Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former employee of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the former Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department was found guilty Friday on sex trafficking charges.

According Acting United States Attorney, Larry Allen Clay, Jr., 59, was found guilty on two counts of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor via coercion and two counts of obstruction of justice.

According to a criminal complaint, on two separate occasions in June 2020, Clay, who, at the time, was an employee of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department, paid $50 to Kristen Naylor-Legg to have sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Clay is accused of committing both acts while in uniform.

Officials say if convicted, Clay faces 15 years to life in prison.

Clay is set to be sentenced July 20, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Former police chief arrested on child sex trafficking charges

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doris Faye Watson
UPDATE: Local woman intentionally gave mother, 92, fatal dose of Morphine, detectives say
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
One dies in Mon County house fire

Latest News

Silent Crisis Anmoore
5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - Anmoore Fire & EMS
5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - Anmoore Fire & EMS
5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - Anmoore Fire & EMS
Local woman intentionally gave mother, 92, fatal dose of Morphine, detectives say
‘Gift of life’: Nurse reflects on the importance of organ donors
Spotlight on Business: Coombs Flowers
Spotlight on Business: Coombs Flowers