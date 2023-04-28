‘Gift of life’: Nurse reflects on the importance of organ donors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Joesph Chester Blankenship was born in Chester, West Virginia.

He was a self-made man and had a huge impact on the Fairmont state community. In 2003 he started having symptoms including shortness of breath and a cough that progressively got worse.

Blankenship was diagnosed with a disease that caused his lungs to shrivel up.

His daughter, Melissa Lowther, is a nurse at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

Lowther said on the July 4th weekend in 2011 a young man was in a car accident and his family decided to make him an organ donor. His lungs went to Lowther’s father.

Because of this, Lowther said, her father was able to see his grand kids be born and watch them grow.

“That organ donation gave us 11 years. That gift, that was such a tough decision for them, gave us something we can never say thank you enough for.”

He celebrated his 70th birthday on December 7th, 2022 and passed away peacefully the following day with his family.

Lowther said her family treasures those 11 years with her father.

She said there are a lot of myths when it comes to organ donations.

“It’s a very humane, very huge gift, and I would just ask that you have a serious conversation about it. That you know the facts about it. That you make your wishes known, because one donation can save 8 lives.”

Lowther said for those awaiting an organ donation keep fighting and treasure it when you get it.

Jeremy Zeiders helps families find organ donors.

He said organ donation is the gift of life and it happens right here in our community.

“Within the last 6 to 7 months there have been 6 donors here, which have saved 12 lives. That’s a continual process that happens all the time where we have folks that are unfortunately passing away, and are choosing to be that hero that gives the gift of life.”

For more information on becoming an organ donor you can go to the link here.

