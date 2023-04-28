House Call: Hands-only CPR Pt. 4

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Brenda Conch, the Director of Education and Patient Care at UHC, talks about how to perform hands-only CPR.

1). When it comes to administering CPR for infants, what should I do first?

As you would do with an adult, call or have someone call 911 immediately and then make sure the scene is safe.

2). After calling 911, how do I begin CPR for infants?

Next, place the infant on a firm, flat surface. Place 2 fingers in the center of the infant’s chest, just below the nipple line on the lower half of the breastbone. Do not press the tip of the breastbone. Give compression at a rate of 100 to 120/minute. At the end of each compression, make sure you allow the chest to completely recoil (re-expand); do not lean on the chest. Chest compression and chest recoil times should be about equal. Minimize interruptions in compressions (eg, to give breaths) to less than 10 seconds. After every 30 compressions, open the airway with a head tilt-chin lift and give 2 breaths, each over 1 second.

3). Is there a hands-only option for infants and children, similar to what we discussed previously for adults?

Doing something is better than doing nothing. However, children most often suffer pulselessness/ arrest from airway issues as breathing for them is critically important.

