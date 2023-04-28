Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Marion County after what authorities are calling a “target incident.”

According to a release from the Fairmont Police Department, they responded to a report of a shots fired incident on Maple Ave. on Thursday.

Authorities say Kenyatta Ephraim sustained a gunshot wound and was arrested for his role in the incident.

Ephraim has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities say it was a “targeted incident.”

Police have not identified any other suspects or victims in the incident.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Jack Frost with the Fairmont Police Department at 304-366-9280 Ext. 442.

Further information has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.