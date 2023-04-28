One dead in W.Va. Turnpike crash; roadway closed in both directions

One person died Friday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on the West Virginia Turnpike that involved a tractor-trailer in Kanawha County.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Turnpike is closed Friday evening in both direction after a deadly multi-vehicle crash that included a tractor-trailer, Metro County 911 dispatchers say.

They say one person has died and four others were taken to the hospital. It is unknown how many other vehicles were involved.

The crash was reported before 4:30 p.m. at the 83.5-mile marker before the tollbooth on the southbound side. That is in the Cabin Creek area.

As of 5:45 p.m., one southbound lane was open.

As of just after 7 p.m., Cabin Creek Road, Paint Creek Road and state Route 61/MacCorkle Avenue SE were back open. They had been closed earlier due to fuel leakage.

West Virginia State Police troopers are handling the investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

