Rain this Friday, then more rain as April ends

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the last workweek of April with cloudy skies, warm temperatures, and rain showers. More showers are expected this weekend, but as for what next week will be like, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system is pushing through the Central US today, pushing widespread, steady rain into North-Central West Virginia. The rain will stick around until 12 PM before pushing north and east of our region. Thereafter, the center of the low pushes close to our region this afternoon, bringing more scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, into our region. Some showers and storms may bring heavy rain and gusty winds, so we’re watching carefully. Besides the rain, skies will be cloudy, with easterly winds of 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-60s. Leftover showers push out overnight, and by tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, but we should get a break from the rain, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Then on Sunday morning and afternoon, a low-pressure system that started in Canada will lift in from the southern states, picking up energy from another low in Canada. As a result, widespread showers will push through our region, with most of the rain in the eastern half of the region. The rain leaves Sunday night, but an upper-level pattern will stick around for the first half of next week, resulting in scattered showers and cloudy skies. So don’t be surprised if you see some rain early next week. All the while, temperatures will be in the 50s, well below average for early May. There is some model uncertainty about the end of next week, but we may see warmer temperatures and more rain chances. In short, today will end the last workweek of April with cloudy skies and rain chances, and rain chances and cooler temperatures will stick around for the start of May.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Widespread rain until around midday. Then cloudy skies, with scattered showers and even a chance of thunderstorms, this afternoon. East-southeasterly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 66.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with isolated showers overnight. Southeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 51.

Saturday: A few showers in the morning, then cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening hours. Slight chance of showers tomorrow night. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 69.

Sunday: Cloudy skies, with periodic rainfall. Southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 64.

