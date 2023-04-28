Remembering the Willow Island disaster, 45 years later

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - On April 27, 1978, the second cooling tower under construction for the Pleasants Power Station collapsed, killing 51 men working in and around the tower.

An investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined the weight strength of the concrete had not been achieved, causing the tower to collapse once it reached a certain height.

Pleasants County Commission President Jay Powell told WTAP that the memory of the disaster still weighs on the people who live in Pleasants County today. “There were mothers and fathers that lost several children that were brothers in that situation,” Powell said. “It was very traumatic and still is near and dear to many hearts here in Pleasants County.”

Though Powell himself was only four years old in 1978, he said he still feels some personal connection to the disaster. “My dad was actually a pipe fitter and was on a construction job nearby, so he and many, many other men rushed to the scene. So it hits home, very, very much so, to many in Pleasants County.”

Powell emphasized that the 51 men who lost their lives didn’t die in vain. “Those men sacrificed, they sacrificed everything to build it,” Powell said. “That plant’s provided jobs, and things for this school and this community that we wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

Powell said that sacrifice will never be forgotten. “That day will live forever in the minds of Pleasants Countians,” he said. “I’m told by the workers that work their it’s on the forefront of their mind as they go to work. Certainly those families are in our thoughts and they’re in our prayers, continue to be.”

