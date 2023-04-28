Stewart George Light, 81, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Monday, April 24, 2023, with family by his side and under the care of West Virginia Caring. Stewart was born Friday, December 26, 1941, in Blue Rock, a son of the late Olan Light and Louise Elizabeth Mahanes Light. He married the former Linda Sue Lloyd who survives at home. Also left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Kim Booth and husband Stan of Huttonsville, and Karla Sooby and husband Rick of Bucks County, PA, seven grandchildren, Ashley, Laurel, and C.J. McElwee, Matthew Sooby and companion Samantha, Jessica Sooby and companion John, Kristen DiGaetano and husband Michael, Rachel Sooby and companion, Todd, three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Jack and Charlotte, seven siblings, Alma, Herman and wife Julie, Earl and wife Connie, Dorris Ann and husband John, Wanda and husband Rob, Irene, Linda and significant other Eugene, and sixteen nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death besides his parents, was one grandson, Ryan McElwee, and three siblings, Richard, Jimmy, and Lisa. Stewart attended the schools of Randolph County and had been employed as a construction worker for the Operating Engineers Local 542. He was 100% family oriented and a dedicated family man. Stewart cherished time hunting, fishing, and talking with friends. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his sons in law, Rick and Stan; he considered them sons. Stewart attended Blue Rock Union Mission Church.

