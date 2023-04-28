Two charged after fentanyl found in home near preschool

(WBKO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged in Harrison County after authorities found fentanyl in a Clarksburg home near a preschool.

The Clarksburg Police Department SWAT Team helped The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force execute a search warrant Friday at a home in the Glen Elk neighborhood of Clarksburg, according to a release from the CPD.

The home is about 600 feet away from a preschool in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search warrant, authorities say six grams of presumed fentanyl, 50 stamps of presumed fentanyl, scales and cash were found.

Walter Tinker and Gloria Martin have both been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. They are being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Clarksburg Police Department Detective Division, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police Department and Harrison County EMS assisted in the case.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doris Faye Watson
UPDATE: Local woman intentionally gave mother, 92, fatal dose of Morphine, detectives say
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County
State Police identify body found in Guyandotte River
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
One dies in Mon County house fire

Latest News

Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired in Fairmont
‘Disgustingly atrocious’: 2 charged after children seen living in ‘just pure filth’
MCSO searching for missing teen
Country star Tracy Lawrence to perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater