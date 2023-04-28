Two charged after fentanyl found in home near preschool

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged in Harrison County after authorities found fentanyl in a Clarksburg home near a preschool.

The Clarksburg Police Department SWAT Team helped The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force execute a search warrant Friday at a home in the Glen Elk neighborhood of Clarksburg, according to a release from the CPD.

The home is about 600 feet away from a preschool in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search warrant, authorities say six grams of presumed fentanyl, 50 stamps of presumed fentanyl, scales and cash were found.

Walter Tinker and Gloria Martin have both been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. They are being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Clarksburg Police Department Detective Division, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police Department and Harrison County EMS assisted in the case.

