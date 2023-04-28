UPDATE: U.S. Marshals search for man in relation to Beartown Murder

Kenneth Allen Stout
Kenneth Allen Stout(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers of West Virginia are searching for Kenneth Allen Stout, of West Virginia, in connection with the murder of Barbara Baker.

Baker’s body was found April 1 in a vehicle on Beartown Branch Road in McDowell County.

Stout is wanted by the Marshals and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department. He was last see in the area of Dillion County, South Carolina, on Interstate 95 north and is believed to frequent Jacksonville, Florida; Bristol, Tennessee; and the Kingsland, Georgia area.

Stout is described as a white man, 5′7″ and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair, though he is mostly bald, and brown eyes. His right arm and hand are noticeably scarred.

The U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers of West Virginia are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Stout.

Anyone with information on Stout’s current location is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at (304) 347-5136. Tips may be submitted via the USMS Tips App.  Tips can also be emailed to the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov, or tips can be submitted at www.crimestopperswv.com. Your information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed.

