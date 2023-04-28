BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Strawberry Festival announced on Thursday its annual horse and carriage parade has been postponed.

In a statement, Shane Jenkins, President of the WVSF Board of Directors, expressed his disappointment over the decision.

He said the parade did not live up to standards last year, further saying “we will not subject you to an event which does not meet the benchmark standard you expect for our events.”

Despite the cancellation, Jenkins says all other events will continue as scheduled.

The 81st West Virginia Strawberry Festival runs from May 13 to May 21.

Below is Jenkins’ statement in its entirety:

West Virginia Strawberry Festival cancels horse and carriage parade (Facebook: West Virginia Strawberry Festival)

