BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charlene Diane Rowgh, 74, of Weston slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Friday, April 28, 2023, while under the compassionate care of WV Caring Hospice Center in Elkins.She was born in Trafford, PA, on March 15, 1949, a daughter of the late Edward Austin Reed and Phyllis Lorraine Reed. In addition to her parents, Charlene was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one infant child.On October 23, 1976, Charlene’s life was forever changed for the better. She married the love of her life and her best friend, John Robert “Bob” Rowgh and together they have shared over 46 wonderful years.Forever cherishing their memories of Charlene are her husband, Bob Rowgh of Weston; two children: Shelly Diane Gray and husband, Robert Jr., of Ridgeley, WV, and John Edward Rowgh of Weston; three grandchildren: Chloe, Logan, and Avaline; and her beloved K-9 companion, Holly.Charlene graduated from Trafford High School in 1967. She furthered her education and achieved a Bachelor Degree in Education from the University of Pittsburgh and then a Master Degree from West Virginia University. Charlene dedicated her career to growing the minds of Lewis County children and spent over 25 years employed at various schools including Shadybrook, Roanoke, and Robert L. Bland Middle School. She was Christian by faith and previously attended Assembly of God in Weston. In her spare time, Charlene enjoyed shopping, traveling, and taking vacations with her family. In her younger years, she enjoyed spending time each summer in Maine and especially loved the beach and amusement parks. In her later years, she treasured spending time with her grandchildren. They were the light of her life.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Charlene Diane Rowgh. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

