Fairmont native Dante Stills drafted by Arizona

Fairmont’s own Dante Stills was the first player from WVU to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont’s own Dante Stills was the first player from WVU to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stills, who had 4.5 sacks and 13 solo tackles last season for the Mountaineers, was selected Saturday in the 6th round (213th overall) by the Arizona Cardinals.

The fifth-year senior played in a school record 58 career games and started 36 of them.

Stills in number one in program history in career tackles for loss with 52.5 and number four in sacks with 23.5

