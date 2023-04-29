Fund “praiser” held to help with medical expenses for local firefighter

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -A fund “praiser” was held today at the Robin’s Nest Furniture and Finds in Brushfork.

Baked goods and other food items were on deck to raise money for Josh Watkins, a local firefighter who recently received a kidney after suffering renal failure. We asked Watkins’ wife what it means to them to have so many come out in support of him.

You would never ever understand what it means for everybody to come together and show that. Some people don’t even know Josh they just know him through social media or the Robin’s nest. It’s just very heartwarming,” said Mary Watkins.

Money raised at the fund praiser will help Watkins with his medical expenses and travel to doctor’s appointments.

If you were unable to attend today’s event but would like to contribute to Watkins’ healing process you can drop off donations at Robin’s Nest Furniture and Finds at 1920 Coal Heritage Rd. or send them through PayPal to joshstrong2023@gmail.com.

