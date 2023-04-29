Hannah Madge Toms Sutton, age 91, of Lost Creek, WV, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Harmony at White Oaks Assisted Living in Bridgeport, WV.

She was born in Pickens, WV, on March 26, 1932, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Elizabeth Walsmer Toms Hull and was the stepdaughter of the late Ralph Hull.

She was married to Wellington Joe Sutton on September 24, 1950, who preceded her in death on June 6, 2018.

Mrs. Sutton is also survived by two sons, Franklin L. Sutton and wife Karen of Nutter Fort, and Charles R. Sutton and wife Tanya of Bridgeport; three daughters, LaDonna Francine Fernandez Manley and husband David of Bridgeport, Catherine Elizabeth Floyd and husband Thomas of Lost Creek, Joyce Marie Musgrave and husband Gary of Bridgeport, and daughter-in-law, Vicky Sutton; 15 grandchildren, Melissa Simons and husband Danny, Krista Vassil and husband James, Jason Fernandez and wife Cindy, Brandy Sutton, Ashlea Sutton and husband James, Chad Sutton and wife Jennifer, Franklin Sutton and wife Alexis, Casey Nicewarner, Tracy Butcher and husband Duaine, Tricia Dobbins and husband Jeremy, Tyler Musgrave and his fiancé Dareth Murphy, Preston Musgrave and wife Kerry, Harrison Musgrave and his wife Melissa, Alex Sutton and wife Laura, and Elliott Sutton and his wife Alisha; 19 great-grandchildren, Kole Sutton, Wellington Sutton, Sydney Fernandez, Kaitlyn Fernandez, Dylan Dinaldo, Matthew Simons, John Michael Fernandez, Jackson Nicewarner, Sutton Nicewarner, Nina Nicewarner Ryker Sutton, Kennedy Sutton, Brooke Musgrave, Cannon Robbins, Madeline Sutton, Samuel Dobbins, Zachary Dobbins, Connor Butcher and Alex Musgrave; one great-great grandson, Silas Weissman. She is also survived by two brothers, Nelson Toms of Weston and Dave Hull and wife Polly of Helvetia; two sisters, Donna Jean Cogar of French Creek and Connie Harper and husband Gary of Harrisonburg, VA; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by one son, William Joseph Sutton; four brothers, Charles Toms, Paul Toms, Bert Toms and Jimmy Toms; three sisters-in-law, Mary Toms, JoAnn Toms and Helen Toms; and one son-in-law, Michael Fernandez.

Mrs. Sutton was the co-owner of Wellington Enterprise Coal Brokering Company.

She was a member of the West Milford United Methodist Church, Queen Esther Chapter #11 Order of the Eastern Star, Roosevelt Wilson Mother’s Club and was the secretary of Bridgeport Mining. She was also a member of the Pickens American Legion Auxiliary Unit #122 for seventy years.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Burge presiding.

Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.