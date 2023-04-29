Morgantown man places in top 500 of Boston Marathon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In just over 2 hours and 37 minutes, Josh Frash finished the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon. Frash placed in the top 500 of about 27,000 participants who crossed the finish line on April 17th.

“For most marathoners, a bib at Boston is a big achievement,” said Josh. “It just feels like a privilege to run it, and live in West Virginia and go there with some friends that also trained from the area. It’s got a rich history, it’s just a fun race to be a part of and finish.”

Frash can trace his success back to a trail in West Virginia. Frash had been training by the Monongahela River on the Caperton trail for 4 years, including for two of his Boston marathon appearances. The Morgantown resident and Chemical Engineer has had his fair share of experience with marathons. In fact, Frash has been running marathons since 2013 and has run a total of six altogether. This year’s Boston Marathon was his 3rd time participating in the race, finishing with his best results yet. Josh says his favorite part of being a runner is the drive to improve.

“I have just enjoyed the ability to push yourself,” Josh said. “Have goals you can set out and make improvements and reevaluate from each big race I have done to get better and more prepared for the next one.”

As of right now, Josh says he is looking forward to spending more time with his family. The 31-year-old added that he is unsure what the future may hold for his running career, but remains optimistic his time running marathons isn’t finished.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.