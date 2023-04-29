Press box partially collapses sending multiple to the hospital

WAYNE , W.Va. (WSAZ) -The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon sending multiple people to the hospital, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander.

Alexander said two students were transported by helicopter, three adults by ambulance, and four other students by their parents to receive medical attention.

“There were five people that were in the press box at the time, it appears we had four students and an adult that were in the press box,” he said. “And underneath the press box, there were a couple of adults and another student.”

Wayne Volunteer Fire Chief Dennis Jackson said the initial call came in around 1:30 p.m. By the time emergency crews arrived on scene, Jackson said everyone had been moved away from the press box.

“Not real sure what happened,” Jackson said. “We do know the floor came down, the cause is still under investigation.”

Alexander said they’re bringing in an expert to find the cause.

“We will have an inspector here on Monday to look at everything to see exactly what caused this but there’s no doubt that was some sort of structural issue,” he said.

Jackson said among the injuries sustained, none appear to be life-threatening.

The collapse happened during at a middle school softball tournament at Wayne High School.

