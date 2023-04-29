Press box partially collapses sending multiple to the hospital

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE , W.Va. (WSAZ) -The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon sending multiple people to the hospital, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander.

Alexander said two students were transported by helicopter, three adults by ambulance, and four other students by their parents to receive medical attention.

“There were five people that were in the press box at the time, it appears we had four students and an adult that were in the press box,” he said. “And underneath the press box, there were a couple of adults and another student.”

Wayne Volunteer Fire Chief Dennis Jackson said the initial call came in around 1:30 p.m. By the time emergency crews arrived on scene, Jackson said everyone had been moved away from the press box.

“Not real sure what happened,” Jackson said. “We do know the floor came down, the cause is still under investigation.”

Alexander said they’re bringing in an expert to find the cause.

“We will have an inspector here on Monday to look at everything to see exactly what caused this but there’s no doubt that was some sort of structural issue,” he said.

Jackson said among the injuries sustained, none appear to be life-threatening.

The collapse happened during at a middle school softball tournament at Wayne High School.

We will have updates as they are released on the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport fire
Several departments battle fire in Bridgeport
Doris Faye Watson
UPDATE: Local woman intentionally gave mother, 92, fatal dose of Morphine, detectives say
Morgantown man places top 500 in Boston Marathon
Morgantown man places in top 500 of Boston Marathon
File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.
West Virginia Strawberry Festival cancels horse and carriage parade
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County

Latest News

BPD asking for help IDing suspect in small business shoplifting
BPD asking for help IDing suspect in small business shoplifting
WVU physician assistant students receive their white coats
WVU physician assistant students receive white coats
Michael Moranelli's Sunday Evening Forecast | April 30th, 2023
Michael Moranelli's Sunday Evening Forecast | April 30th, 2023
Bridgeport fire
Several departments battle fire in Bridgeport
Morgantown man places top 500 in Boston Marathon
Morgantown man places in top 500 of Boston Marathon