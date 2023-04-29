Rain Showers Continue Through the Weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cooler temperatures and showers are in store to start next week, and it will keep us in an active weather pattern. These showers could be heavy at times, and will for the most part remain scattered from tonight into next week. With this temperatures will remain cool to start the week. The good news is a warmup is expected by the end of next week, however. Michael Moranelli has more details in the full First Alert Forecast.

