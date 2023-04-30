Cold Start to the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - April showers bring May.. snow showers? That certainly seems to be the case for some regions in our area this week. With rain showers passing and significantly below-average temperatures to start the month of May, areas in the mountain counties could experience May snow showers throughout the start of the week. Thanks to above-freezing surface temperatures and the sun angle in May a good portion of snow expected will melt fairly quickly according to the National Weather Service. We will be continuing to monitor this event throughout the start of the week. Michael Moranelli has more about the week ahead in your First Alert Forecast.

