Cold Start to the Week

Below average temperatures and snow chances in store to start May
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - April showers bring May.. snow showers? That certainly seems to be the case for some regions in our area this week. With rain showers passing and significantly below-average temperatures to start the month of May, areas in the mountain counties could experience May snow showers throughout the start of the week. Thanks to above-freezing surface temperatures and the sun angle in May a good portion of snow expected will melt fairly quickly according to the National Weather Service. We will be continuing to monitor this event throughout the start of the week. Michael Moranelli has more about the week ahead in your First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.
West Virginia Strawberry Festival cancels horse and carriage parade
Bridgeport fire
Several departments battle fire in Bridgeport
Doris Faye Watson
UPDATE: Local woman intentionally gave mother, 92, fatal dose of Morphine, detectives say
Two charged after fentanyl found in home near preschool
APWU want better working conditions.
Members of local Clarksburg APWU rally for better working conditions

Latest News

Rain Showers Through Weekend
Rain Showers Continue Through the Weekend
rain next 5 days
Nuisance rain showers linger through next week
Futurecast showing conditions in West Virginia at 8 PM, April 28, 2023.
Rain this Friday, then more rain as April ends
tomorrow weather
Rain leads off the weekend, cooling temperatures in the process