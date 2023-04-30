Local Frontier High School junior donates five bikes to women’s transitional living program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ka’Laiya Martin of Frontier high school donated five bikes this week to Jess’s House, a transitional living program for local women.

Martin has volunteered her time to churches, soup kitchens, book drives and whatever volunteer opportunities she can find.

After Martin and her mother were looking for a new opportunity they found Jess’s house and their need for transportation Martin saved up her money and purchased five new bikes for the residents in the home.

“The reason why I chose to give bicycles is for these women to be able to go wherever they need to go. If they need to go get groceries, visit family, whatever they need,” said Martin.

When asked what future opportunities Martin has her eyes on she said she is soon hoping to create her own way to give back to the community.

“The local church I saw has a food drive so I am hoping to find a way to start my own food drive at their pantry,” said Martin.

