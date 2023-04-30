Local Frontier High School junior donates five bikes to women’s transitional living program

Local HS junior donates bicycles to Jess's House
Local HS junior donates bicycles to Jess's House(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ka’Laiya Martin of Frontier high school donated five bikes this week to Jess’s House, a transitional living program for local women.

Martin has volunteered her time to churches, soup kitchens, book drives and whatever volunteer opportunities she can find.

After Martin and her mother were looking for a new opportunity they found Jess’s house and their need for transportation Martin saved up her money and purchased five new bikes for the residents in the home.

“The reason why I chose to give bicycles is for these women to be able to go wherever they need to go. If they need to go get groceries, visit family, whatever they need,” said Martin.

When asked what future opportunities Martin has her eyes on she said she is soon hoping to create her own way to give back to the community.

“The local church I saw has a food drive so I am hoping to find a way to start my own food drive at their pantry,” said Martin.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport fire
Several departments battle fire in Bridgeport
Doris Faye Watson
UPDATE: Local woman intentionally gave mother, 92, fatal dose of Morphine, detectives say
Morgantown man places top 500 in Boston Marathon
Morgantown man places in top 500 of Boston Marathon
File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.
West Virginia Strawberry Festival cancels horse and carriage parade
The owner says she was overcome with emotion after getting the call she'd been waiting years for.
Dog missing from Georgia since 2017 found in Wayne County

Latest News

Two charged after fentanyl found in home near preschool
Two charged after fentanyl found in home near preschool
West Virginia Strawberry Festival cancels horse and carriage parade
Several departments battle fire in Bridgeport
Morgantown man places in top 500 of Boston Marathon
WVU physician assistant students receive white coats