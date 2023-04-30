Several departments battle fire in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several fire departments battled a fire in Bridgeport.

The fire started around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at a building on S. Virginia Avenue.

Crews from Bridgeport, Anmoore, Clarksburg, Nutter Fort, Shinnston and Salem all responded.

A 5 News reporter on the scene could see flames shooting out of the building. They said it appeared no one was inside at the time and no injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.