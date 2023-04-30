WVU physician assistant students receive white coats

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Students in West Virginia University’s physician assistant studies program are donning new threads. On Sunday, 24 physician assistant students received their white coats during a ceremony held in the health sciences auditorium. The coat symbolizes their transition into the clinical phase of their education. One student, John Fleck, said it’s a good feeling to finally put all that hard work to the test.

“It feels really good,” John said. “We worked really hard as a class to get to this point and get out in rotation and see patients. We are all really excited about it.”

At the ceremony, the students also completed the physician assistant professional oath. This oath signifies their commitment to upholding the responsibility of all their patients’ health, safety, welfare, and dignity. Johns’ classmate, Chaz Rodeheaver, said while he is excited to work in helping those who need it most, he’s also looking forward to who he will be working with.

“To be able to work with so many intelligent people that all have the same goal,” Chaz said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Program director Jennifer Momen thinks the future of medicine is bright.

“These young people are really the future of medicine,” Jennifer said. “It’s wonderful to see that they are showing that they already care about being compassionate providers. That makes me happy for our future.”

The physician assistant students will now begin the final 12 months of the program where they will work through a series of clinical rotations which span from rural primary care to surgery.

