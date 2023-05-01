AAA: Gas prices dropping in NCWV

(Live 5/File)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices are continuing to decline in West Virginia, according to AAA.

The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.51, down three cents from last year’s average of $3.54.

Mid-grade, premium and diesel fuels all went down less than a cent compared to last week.

Despite gas prices being up compared to one month ago, prices are still more than 45 cents less than they were one year ago. On May 1, 2022, the average gas price in West Virginia was $3.97.

AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:

  • Harrison County: $3.51
  • Marion County: $3.56
  • Lewis County: $3.25
  • Upshur County: $3.57
  • Randolph County: $3.24
  • Tucker County: $3.60
  • Barbour County: $3.45
  • Doddridge County: $3.56
  • Taylor County: $3.59
  • Gilmer County: $3.52
  • Ritchie County: $3.50
  • Webster County: $3.43
  • Monongalia County: $3.41
  • Hardy County: $3.59
  • Preston County: $3.54
  • Pocahontas County: $3.42

West Virginia’s gas prices remain considerably lower than the national average, according to AAA. The national average for regular fuel decreased six cents in the last week to $3.61, 10 cents higher than West Virginia’s average gas price for regular fuel.

