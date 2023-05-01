AG Morrisey warns of Medicare scam

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, is asking that consumers be cautious of Medicare scams that are seeking to steal personal and sensitive information.

Morrisey’s statement said that the scammers pose as Medicare representatives or affiliates and ask for information such as bank accounts, credit cards, Medicare and/or Social Security numbers. They have also sought payments in some instances, claiming it’s for customer’s newly issued Medicare cards.

The AG’s Office Consumer Protection Division has had numerous reports of people getting these calls in recent weeks, including at least five West Virginia consumers.

“There are many people who unfortunately target and exploit the elderly for nefarious purposes,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “People who fall prey to this scam often do so because they are scared to lose their benefits, but that’s a threat scammers use to trick consumers into handing over personal, identifiable information. “Don’t give into intimidation tactics— bullying or intimidation tactics is an immediate red flag.”

The scam originated in 2018 when Medicare distributed new cards that contained a new beneficiary number rather than the consumer’s Social Security number in order to limit fraud.

The initial scam morphed into the “new Medicare card scam.” Reports have indicated scammers identifying themselves as employees of the Social Security Administration, Medicare or the Department of Insurance are calling consumers to say the person needs a new Medicare card or that they need to turn in their paper card for a plastic one. They then request personal information. Another variation is the scammers call consumers telling them there’s been an issue with their Medicare number, and they need to clarify it by providing their personal identifiable information.

AG Morrisey tells consumers in his statement that Medicare representatives and Social Security officials will not call anyone uninvited to threaten cancellation of benefits, request money and/or ask for personal information such as his or her new Medicare beneficiary number.

Medicare already has all the information about participants. Should Medicare require additional information, they will send a letter telling the participant what specific government agency they should contact to provide it.

The Attorney General’s elder abuse litigation and prevention unit encourages anyone with questions or concerns to contact the unit’s senior services and elder abuse hotline at 304-558-1155 or HelpForSeniors@wvago.gov. Senior citizens and their loved ones also can subscribe to the email scam alerts at http://bit.ly/SeniorScamAlert.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.