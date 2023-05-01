BPD asking for help IDing suspect in small business shoplifting

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking the community to help them identify an individual wanted in an ongoing investigation.

Bridgeport Police Officer Cameron “C.C.” Turner is asking for the community’s help in assisting on a shoplifting case from March 26.

The incident took place at the Bridgeport Home Depot Plaza at 2:39 p.m.

According to Turner, the suspect in question is a white female with bleach blonde hair. The incident occurred at the Our Finds Your Treasures store at the plaza, which is in the former Family Dollar Store location.

“The female was wearing blue jeans, a white tank top, carrying a blue jean jacket and wearing gray shoes,” said Turner.

The images shown are screenshots from surveillance footage courtesy of the Bridgeport Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Turner by email or at 304-848-6124.

Below are additional photos of the suspect.

