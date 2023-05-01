Cold temperatures, showers to start May!

We may even see snow showers in the mountains!
By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start off the first workweek of May with temperatures well below average for this time of year and scattered showers. As for how long these conditions will last, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system will linger north of North-Central West Virginia today, dragging cool air and moisture from the north into our region. As a result, temperatures will be in the mid-40s in the lowlands and the 30s in the mountains for the next few days, and skies will be overcast. Rain showers will push through the lowlands, and the mountain counties will face rain and snow showers, which turn to snow at night. This could lead to some snow accumulation that melts away during the afternoon. Still, slick spots are likely, and combined with gusty winds, the mountain counties could face some problems, so be careful if heading out. Fortunately, by Thursday at the latest, the system should push east and take the cold air and precipitation with it, leaving rising temperatures and sunshine. It’s not until next week that rain chances return. In short, the first few days of May will be chilly, with even some snow shower activity in the mountains.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Steady, light rain in the lowlands, with some wintry mix in the mountains. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 48.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with rain. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. Low: 39.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies, with light rain in the lowlands. More rain/snow showers in the mountains. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 46.

Wednesday: Rain showers throughout the day, with even a few snow flurries in the morning. More snow showers in the mountains. Westerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 47.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

