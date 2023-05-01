D&E student inducted into international honor society

Davis and Elkins College
Davis and Elkins College
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis & Elkins College’s chapter of Sigma Beta Delta recently inducted its newest member.

Sierra Knowlton was inducted on April 20.

Pictured here are the Sigma Beta Delta Officers: left to right Dr. Mark Douglas, Dr. Carter, Sierra Knowlton, Professor/Chef Melanie Campbell, and Dr. Lisa Daniels-Smith.(Davis & Elkins College)

The Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society recognizes Juniors and Seniors majoring in Business, Management and Administration who have maintained a 3.75 or higher within their respective program.

The mission of Sigma Beta Delta is to encourage and recognize scholarship and accomplishment among students of business, management and administration, and to encourage and promote aspirations toward personal and professional improvement and a life distinguished by honorable service to mankind.

Davis & Elkins College has been a chartered member of Sigma Beta Delta since the early 2000s when it was established by Dr. Gloria Payne, who was the chairperson of the Business and Entrepreneurship Department until her retirement from D&E.

