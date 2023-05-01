Docs provide new details on planned Fairmont shooting

Kenyatta Ephraim
Kenyatta Ephraim(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Court documents are providing new details on last week’s shooting in Fairmont.

29-year-old Kenyatta Ephraim, of Elyria, Ohio, was in the passenger seat of a car on Maple Ave. in Fairmont Thursday when the accomplice driving the car said “There he is,” according to a criminal complaint.

Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired in Fairmont

Authorities say Ephraim fired five rounds out of the car at a man who was standing outside of his car in a driveway. Three bullets hit the victim’s car while he was “gathering items from inside” the car.

One of the other rounds hit the car’s rear windshield and ricocheted into a nearby home with two adults and two children inside, according to police.

Detectives say Ephraim “and accomplices” searched for the victim before the shooting.

Police told 5 News on Friday Ephraim was the only victim and that there are “multiple offenders.” However, no other suspects have been identified or charged at this time.

Ephraim has been charged with attempted murder and use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $750,012 bond.

