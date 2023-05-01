First at 4 Forum: Jimmy Stump

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jimmy Stump with the American Legion of Riders Division of West Virginia joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about a charities run benefitting West Virginia Boys and Girls State later this month, how to participate, and the importance of riding for veterans.

