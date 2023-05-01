First at 4 Forum: Jimmy Stump

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jimmy Stump with the American Legion of Riders Division of West Virginia joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about a charities run benefitting West Virginia Boys and Girls State later this month, how to participate, and the importance of riding for veterans.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

