Human remains found on North Mountain, Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office says

By WHSV Newsroom
May. 1, 2023
PENDLETON COUNTY, WV. (WHSV) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in West Virginia, the Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to Sheriff Chad Bowers with the Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office, (PCSO) human remains were found on the western slope of North Mountain in Pendleton County on Sunday. The remains are being sent to the state medical examiner office for identification, police say.

Bowers said the FBI is also assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and WHSV will share more details once they are released.

