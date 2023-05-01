Mary Margaret “Peaches” Baker, 84, of Fairmont went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 01, 2023 at Pierpont Center, Genesis Health Care Fairmont. She was born in Worthington on May 07, 1938 a daughter of the late John D. and Myrtle J. Fluharty Bright. She had worked at Westinghouse and Fairmont General Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a dedicated member of Victory Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving children Rodney Baker of Fairmont, Janie Shipp and her husband Ralph of Grafton, Beverly Bart and her husband Bob, Karen Swiger and her companion Ron Webb, and Paulette Gladwell and her husband Jon; grandchildren Kenneth, Dale (Kathy), Mary Margaret (Tim), Ernie (Jennifer), Christie (Mark), Holly, Josh (Brittany), Angie (Ted), John (Christen), Josh (Courtney), John, Cierra, Dacota, Jessica (Chris), Jacob, Tasha, Justin and Cathy; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Dallas Dale Baker in February of 2018 and two brothers and four sisters. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A service will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 03, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Nathan Barker officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

