Morgantown man with extensive criminal history sentenced for drug operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man is one of two men who have been sentenced for working together to sell large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine in Morgantown.

33-year-old Aaric Murray, of Morgantown, was sentenced on Monday to 170 months in federal prison, and 26-year-old Richard Johnson, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to 147 months behind bars, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Murray and Johnson were both found guilty of multiple charges during a trial in September 2022.

According to trial testimony, officers were called to Murray’s home on reports of a hostage situation. Upon arrival, officers determined there wasn’t a threat but found evidence of a drug operation. A subsequent search of the home found crack cocaine, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two firearms with ammunition.

Murray and Johnson had thousands of dollars in cash during the initial search, as well as communications on their cell phones of recent drug deals.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh heard evidence Monday of Murray’s extensive criminal history, including more than 40 interactions with law enforcement since 2012.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda Wesley and Clayton Reid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.