NCWV Softball Sectional First Round Schedule

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The softball postseason is here. Here is a look at the first round matchups for each double-elimination bracket

AAA

Region I Section 1

Tuesday, May 2

4. Brooke @ 1. John Marshall

3. Morgantown @ 2. Wheeling Park

Region I Section 2

Tuesday, May 2

4. Preston @ 1. University

3. Buckhannon-Upshur @ 2 Bridgeport

AA

Region I Section 1

Tuesday, May 2

5. East Fairmont @ 4. Fairmont Senior (best of 3 play-in)

Wednesday

East/West winner @ 1. Weir

3. North Marion @ 2 Oak Glen

Region I Section 2

Tuesday, May 2

4. Grafton @ 1. Keyser

3. Berkeley Springs @ 2. Frankfort

Region II Section 1

Tuesday, May 2

5. Elkins @ 4. Robert C Byrd (Play-In)

Wednesday

3. Liberty @ 2. Philip Barbour

5/4 winner @ 1. Lincoln

Region II Section 2

Monday, May 1

5. Braxton County @ 4. Clay County

Tuesday

3. Lewis County @ 2. Roane County

5/4 Winner @ 1. Herbert Hoover

A

Region I Section 2

Tuesday, May 2

3. Ritchie County @ 2. Williamstown

4. Tyler Consolidated @ 1. St. Mary’s

Region II Section 1

Tuesday, May 2

5. East Hardy @ 4. Tucker County

Wednesday

3. Moorefield @ 2. Pendleton County

4/5 winner @ 1. Petersburg

Region II Section 2

Tuesday, May 2

5. Trinity @ 4 Clay-Battelle

Wednesday

3. Tygarts Valley @ 2. South Harrison

5/4 Winner @ 1. Doddridge County

Region III Section 2

Monday, May 1

5. Richwood @ 4. Webster County

6. Pocahontas County @ 3. Charleston Catholic

Tuesday

5/4 Winner @ 1. Greenbrier West

6/4 Winner @ 2. Midland Trail

Region IV Section 2

Tuesday, May 2

5. Calhoun County @ 4. Wirt County

6. Hannan @ 3. Gilmer County

Wednesday

5/4 winner @ 1. Wahama

6/3 winner @ 2. Ravenswood

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.