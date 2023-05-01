Police search for two inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: May. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville

All residents are asked to keep an eye out for Bruce Callahan (left in the photo) and Alder Marin-Sotelo (right), who were reported missing around 4 a.m. Monday.

Police are on the search for two inmates after an escape from Piedmont Regional Jail.(Prince Edward County Sheriffs Office)

Marin-Sotelo, who has ties to North Carolina, had been convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

WRAL reports that Marin-Sotelo is charged with murdering a sheriff’s deputy last year.

Callahan, also from North Carolina, had been convicted of multiple federal drug charges.

“I encourage folks in the area to remain vigilant and to please call 911 if you see anyone matching the descriptions of these two men,” said Prince Edward Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps.

