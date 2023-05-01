Precipitation falls as rain in lowlands, but accumulates as snow in mountains

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Is it the first of May or the first of February?! It feels as though Mother Nature realized summer is right around the corner and felt the need to dump some snow on us before it was too late. Since it is in fact May and not February, we have warmer ground temps and a higher sun angle, meaning it’ll take a few hours for accumulations to get going and melting during the day will happen much more quickly. Tonight will see the heaviest bursts of snow, and that combined with gusty winds could reduce visibility. Heavy snow weighing on power lines may also cause a few power outages. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.