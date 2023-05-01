Precipitation falls as rain in lowlands, but accumulates as snow in mountains

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight for the mountains.
By Kayla Smith
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Is it the first of May or the first of February?! It feels as though Mother Nature realized summer is right around the corner and felt the need to dump some snow on us before it was too late. Since it is in fact May and not February, we have warmer ground temps and a higher sun angle, meaning it’ll take a few hours for accumulations to get going and melting during the day will happen much more quickly. Tonight will see the heaviest bursts of snow, and that combined with gusty winds could reduce visibility. Heavy snow weighing on power lines may also cause a few power outages. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

