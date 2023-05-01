Stonewall Resort to host Mother’s Day brunch, dinner

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewall Resort will be hosting a lavish Mother’s Day brunch and dinner service to treat mothers to a relaxing dining experience and leisurely outdoor recreation.

“Mother’s Day is a special time, and we want to help guests celebrate the holiday with their loved ones,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “From enjoying a lavish brunch or dinner to engaging in a variety of outdoor activities throughout the day, this is a great setting for guests to spend time together.”

The Mother’s Day brunch and dinner, to be held in Stillwaters Restaurant, will include a delicious array of culinary treats including hickory smoked prime rib au jus with horseradish cream, broiled Atlantic salmon with fresh lemon butter, basil marinated pan seared chicken with fresh mozzarella and Heirloom tomato and a wide assortment of appetizers, salads, soups, and desserts.

The cost for the brunch, which will be served 11am-3pm, is $44 per person.

The cost for dinner is $38 per person and will be served from 5-9 p.m.

The cost for children ages 6-12 is $16.95, and those five and under are complimentary with a paying adult.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 304-269-8880.

Guests can also schedule a round of golf at the Arnold Palmer Signature Course, hike the resort’s trail system or bike around the property, enjoy a spa service at the Mtn. Laurel Spa, or visit the resort marina and explore the myriad ways to enjoy the lake.

For additional information and reservations, contact the resort at 888-278-8150 or visit the website at www.StonewallResort.com.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport fire
Several departments battle fire in Bridgeport
Doris Faye Watson
UPDATE: Local woman intentionally gave mother, 92, fatal dose of Morphine, detectives say
Morgantown man places top 500 in Boston Marathon
Morgantown man places in top 500 of Boston Marathon
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
File photo of the 2022 Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon.
West Virginia Strawberry Festival cancels horse and carriage parade

Latest News

Davis and Elkins College
D&E student inducted into international honor society
WVDNR stocks more than 70 waters
WVU Medicine Health Report: Minimally invasive hernia repair
WVU Medicine Health Report: Minimally invasive hernia repair
This year's eight recipients of the Order of Augusta, the most prestigious West Virginia...
3 NCWV natives at WVU among 8 honored with 2023 Order of Augusta