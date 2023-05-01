Stonewall Resort to host Mother’s Day brunch, dinner

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewall Resort will be hosting a lavish Mother’s Day brunch and dinner service to treat mothers to a relaxing dining experience and leisurely outdoor recreation.

“Mother’s Day is a special time, and we want to help guests celebrate the holiday with their loved ones,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “From enjoying a lavish brunch or dinner to engaging in a variety of outdoor activities throughout the day, this is a great setting for guests to spend time together.”

The Mother’s Day brunch and dinner, to be held in Stillwaters Restaurant, will include a delicious array of culinary treats including hickory smoked prime rib au jus with horseradish cream, broiled Atlantic salmon with fresh lemon butter, basil marinated pan seared chicken with fresh mozzarella and Heirloom tomato and a wide assortment of appetizers, salads, soups, and desserts.

The cost for the brunch, which will be served 11am-3pm, is $44 per person.

The cost for dinner is $38 per person and will be served from 5-9 p.m.

The cost for children ages 6-12 is $16.95, and those five and under are complimentary with a paying adult.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 304-269-8880.

Guests can also schedule a round of golf at the Arnold Palmer Signature Course, hike the resort’s trail system or bike around the property, enjoy a spa service at the Mtn. Laurel Spa, or visit the resort marina and explore the myriad ways to enjoy the lake.

For additional information and reservations, contact the resort at 888-278-8150 or visit the website at www.StonewallResort.com.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.