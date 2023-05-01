WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster

Credit: Facebook - Nicholas County Board of Education
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County elementary school principal was in for quite a surprise Monday morning.

Zela Elementary School Principal James Marsh was opening a school dumpster lid around 7:15 a.m. Monday when a black bear came out of the dumpster, according to surveillance video posted by the Nicholas County Board of Education Facebook page.

Marsh can be seen running away from the dumpster as he spots the bear.

The bear then runs in the opposite direction toward a wooded area.

Authorities have not said how the bear ended up in the dumpster.

