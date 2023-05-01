W.Va. American Water seeks another rate increase

W.Va. American Water seeks another rate increase(WSAZ)
By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water (WVAW) customers could be paying nearly $15 more each month by early next year if the state Public Service Commission (PSC) approves the company’s request for another rate increase.

According to a release from WVAW, the increase is needed to help replace aging infrastructure and deal with customers’ overall water and wastewater needs.

WVAW said the average residential customer could also pay nearly $19 more per month for their wastewater bill. The company said the average household uses about 3,000 gallons of water monthly.

According to the release, WVAW filed the rate adjustment request on Monday to help compensate for nearly $340 million in water and wastewater system investments made from 2020 through February 2025.

“This rate request provides for recovery of our investment from 2020 to present and seeks to facilitate future system investments into 2025,” said Robert Burton, president of WVAW, in the release. “The rates established in our last request did not recognize more than $48 million in system investments we had made by the time those rates took effect. Today’s filing seeks to remedy this investment recovery delay and to create long-term rate stability for our customers by accounting for the investment occurring throughout our water and wastewater systems.”

If the PSC approves the rate increase request, the new rates would go into effect in February 2024.

