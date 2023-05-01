WVDNR stocks more than 70 waters
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.
The following waters were stocked during the week of April 25–29:
- Anawalt Lake
- Anthony Creek
- Berwind Lake
- Blackwater River
- Brandywine Lake
- Brushy Fork Lake
- Buckhannon River
- Buckhannon River (Rail Stocking)
- Bullskin Run
- Cacapon Park Lakes
- Cherry River
- Cranberry River
- Dillons Run
- Dry Fork (McDowell)
- Dry Fork (Randolph)
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- Edwards Run Pond
- Elk River (Randolph, Webster)
- Evitts Run
- Fort Ashby Reservoir
- Gandy Creek
- Glady Fork
- Kimsey Run Lake
- Kings Creek
- Knapps Creek
- Laurel Creek of Cherry River
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Left Fork Buckhannon River (Rail Stocking)
- Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
- Lost River
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek Reservoir
- Mill Creek South Branch
- New Creek
- North Fork Cherry River
- North Fork Fishing Creek
- North Fork Lunice
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- North Fork South Branch
- North River
- Opequon Creek
- Paw Paw Creek
- Red Creek
- Rockhouse Lake
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Seneca Lake
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (Lower Section)
- Shavers Fork (Upper Section)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- South Fork Cherry River
- South Fork Fishing Creek
- South Mill Creek Lake
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Spruce Laurel Fork
- Summersville Tailwaters
- Summit Lake
- Teter Creek Lake
- Tomlinson Run
- Tomlinson Run Lake
- Trout Run
- Waites Run
- Warden Lake
- Watoga Lake
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- West Fork Greenbrier River (Railroad Grade)
- Wheeling Creek
- Whiteday Creek
- Williams River
Trout stocking updates are also posted online here and are available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399.
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.
