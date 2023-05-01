WVDNR stocks more than 70 waters

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

The following waters were stocked during the week of April 25–29:

Anawalt Lake

Anthony Creek

Berwind Lake

Blackwater River

Brandywine Lake

Brushy Fork Lake

Buckhannon River

Buckhannon River (Rail Stocking)

Bullskin Run

Cacapon Park Lakes

Cherry River

Cranberry River

Dillons Run

Dry Fork (McDowell)

Dry Fork (Randolph)

East Fork Greenbrier River

Edwards Run Pond

Elk River (Randolph, Webster)

Evitts Run

Fort Ashby Reservoir

Gandy Creek

Glady Fork

Kimsey Run Lake

Kings Creek

Knapps Creek

Laurel Creek of Cherry River

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Left Fork Buckhannon River (Rail Stocking)

Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Lost River

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek Reservoir

Mill Creek South Branch

New Creek

North Fork Cherry River

North Fork Fishing Creek

North Fork Lunice

North Fork Patterson Creek

North Fork South Branch

North River

Opequon Creek

Paw Paw Creek

Red Creek

Rockhouse Lake

Rocky Marsh Run

Seneca Lake

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (Lower Section)

Shavers Fork (Upper Section)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

South Fork Cherry River

South Fork Fishing Creek

South Mill Creek Lake

Spruce Knob Lake

Spruce Laurel Fork

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Teter Creek Lake

Tomlinson Run

Tomlinson Run Lake

Trout Run

Waites Run

Warden Lake

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

West Fork Greenbrier River (Railroad Grade)

Wheeling Creek

Whiteday Creek

Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here and are available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

