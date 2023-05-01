WVDNR stocks more than 70 waters

(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDNR has released the recent locations where trout was stocked.

The following waters were stocked during the week of April 25–29:

  • Anawalt Lake
  • Anthony Creek
  • Berwind Lake
  • Blackwater River
  • Brandywine Lake
  • Brushy Fork Lake
  • Buckhannon River
  • Buckhannon River (Rail Stocking)
  • Bullskin Run
  • Cacapon Park Lakes
  • Cherry River
  • Cranberry River
  • Dillons Run
  • Dry Fork (McDowell)
  • Dry Fork (Randolph)
  • East Fork Greenbrier River
  • Edwards Run Pond
  • Elk River (Randolph, Webster)
  • Evitts Run
  • Fort Ashby Reservoir
  • Gandy Creek
  • Glady Fork
  • Kimsey Run Lake
  • Kings Creek
  • Knapps Creek
  • Laurel Creek of Cherry River
  • Laurel Fork (Randolph)
  • Left Fork Buckhannon River (Rail Stocking)
  • Left Fork of Right Fork Buckhannon River
  • Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
  • Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
  • Lost River
  • Middle Creek (Berkeley)
  • Mill Creek (Berkeley)
  • Mill Creek Reservoir
  • Mill Creek South Branch
  • New Creek
  • North Fork Cherry River
  • North Fork Fishing Creek
  • North Fork Lunice
  • North Fork Patterson Creek
  • North Fork South Branch
  • North River
  • Opequon Creek
  • Paw Paw Creek
  • Red Creek
  • Rockhouse Lake
  • Rocky Marsh Run
  • Seneca Lake
  • Shavers Fork (Bemis)
  • Shavers Fork (Lower Section)
  • Shavers Fork (Upper Section)
  • South Branch (Franklin)
  • South Branch (Smoke Hole)
  • South Fork Cherry River
  • South Fork Fishing Creek
  • South Mill Creek Lake
  • Spruce Knob Lake
  • Spruce Laurel Fork
  • Summersville Tailwaters
  • Summit Lake
  • Teter Creek Lake
  • Tomlinson Run
  • Tomlinson Run Lake
  • Trout Run
  • Waites Run
  • Warden Lake
  • Watoga Lake
  • West Fork Greenbrier River
  • West Fork Greenbrier River (Railroad Grade)
  • Wheeling Creek
  • Whiteday Creek
  • Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online here and are available by calling the trout stocking hotline at 304-558-3399.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

