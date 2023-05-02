Alice Rae Glasscock, 84, of St. Albans, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023. She was born on June 18, 1938 in Monongah, WV, a daughter of the late James Blocker and Ann Kershmar Blocker. Alice was a member of the Grace Baptist Temple in St. Albans, WV. She was previously employed by Westinghouse and as a beautician at Virginia’s Hair Salon in Fairmont, WV. Alice is survived by her husband, William Glasscock; a daughter, Deborah Young and her husband Philip; stepchildren, Billy Glasscock and Lisa Statler; grandchildren, Ashley(Chaz), Nichole(Jacob), Molly(Adam), and Jeremy(Maddie); great grandchildren, Aiden, Keagan, Arianna, Wyatt, and Carson; a sister, Mitzi Shaver and her children, Carolyn, Ronnie and Jimmie; an uncle, Richard Blocker; a sister-in-law, Mary Louise Shaffer and her children, Michael and Susan. Special thanks to the James Family; and Mike and Bill Dlugos. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Kenneth Shaver. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Friday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Huckins officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

