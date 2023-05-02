Alice Rae Glasscock

Alice Rae Glasscock
Alice Rae Glasscock(Alice Rae Glasscock)
By Master Control
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alice Rae Glasscock, 84, of St. Albans, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023. She was born on June 18, 1938 in Monongah, WV, a daughter of the late James Blocker and Ann Kershmar Blocker. Alice was a member of the Grace Baptist Temple in St. Albans, WV. She was previously employed by Westinghouse and as a beautician at Virginia’s Hair Salon in Fairmont, WV. Alice is survived by her husband, William Glasscock; a daughter, Deborah Young and her husband Philip; stepchildren, Billy Glasscock and Lisa Statler; grandchildren, Ashley(Chaz), Nichole(Jacob), Molly(Adam), and Jeremy(Maddie); great grandchildren, Aiden, Keagan, Arianna, Wyatt, and Carson; a sister, Mitzi Shaver and her children, Carolyn, Ronnie and Jimmie; an uncle, Richard Blocker; a sister-in-law, Mary Louise Shaffer and her children, Michael and Susan. Special thanks to the James Family; and Mike and Bill Dlugos. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Kenneth Shaver. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Friday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Huckins officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear surprises Nicholas County principal at school's dumpster
WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
BPD asking for help IDing suspect in small business shoplifting
BPD asking for help IDing suspect in small business shoplifting
Kenyatta Ephraim
Docs provide new details on planned Fairmont shooting
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say

Latest News

Marsha Lee Smith Mick
Marsha Lee Smith Mick
Martha Emogene Cowger Sandridge
Martha Emogene Cowger Sandridge
Mary Sue Travis
Mary Sue Travis
Mary Margaret “Peaches” Baker
Mary Margaret “Peaches” Baker