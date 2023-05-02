Crash on I-79 creates major traffic delay

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash on I-79 in Marion County has created a major traffic delay.

Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-79 northbound at mile marker 137 just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials say a car crashed into the ditch, causing one of the northbound lanes to be shut down.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

As of 5 p.m., traffic in the area is backed up more than a mile as crews work to clean up the accident.

Officials are unsure when the roadway will reopen.

Responding agencies include West Virginia State Police, Marion County Rescue Squad, and Winfield and Valley VFD.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.