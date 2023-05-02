Crash on I-79 creates major traffic delay

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash on I-79 in Marion County has created a major traffic delay.

Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-79 northbound at mile marker 137 just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Officials say a car crashed into the ditch, causing one of the northbound lanes to be shut down.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

As of 5 p.m., traffic in the area is backed up more than a mile as crews work to clean up the accident.

Officials are unsure when the roadway will reopen.

Responding agencies include West Virginia State Police, Marion County Rescue Squad, and Winfield and Valley VFD.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear surprises Nicholas County principal at school's dumpster
WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
BPD asking for help IDing suspect in small business shoplifting
BPD asking for help IDing suspect in small business shoplifting
Kenyatta Ephraim
Docs provide new details on planned Fairmont shooting
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say

Latest News

Marion County pools gearing up for opening day
2 local corrections officers charged with violating prisoner’s civil rights
Sheriff’s Dept. still waiting on coroner’s report for body found in Taylor Co.
East of Chicago Pizza opening third location in Harrison County
Lee Greenwood to perform at WAMSB, tickets on sale now