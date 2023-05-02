East of Chicago Pizza opening third location in Harrison County

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A successful entrepreneur from Bridgeport High School is growing his business portfolio by opening a third East of Chicago Pizza location in Harrison County.

Jeffrey Chalfant, a 2018 BHS graduate, recently announced he will be opening his third East of Chicago Pizza location in Salem.

His first two locations are in Shinnston and Bridgeport.

“We’re starting the prep work to open up our new location in Salem,” said Chalfant. “It will be situated at 66 Valley Street.”

The new location will be the former Domino’s in Salem. Chalfant says opening the business here is a bonus.

“When we bought the building, it came with the oven that is needed and other equipment that was left,” he said. “Pretty much whatever came with the building stayed with the building and that was a bit of an enticement to make this deal happen.”

While the roughly 1,200 square foot building is already getting a makeover, Chalfant is not sure when the new business will open. He said things are fluid, as are most construction projects, but is hoping for a late summer opening. What he is certain of is that he is excited to be joining the Salem community.

“I’m looking forward to our business serving Salem and becoming part of the community,” he said. “I can’t express how much help the City of Salem and their officials have provided in helping us get here.”

Once completed, East of Chicago’s Salem site will offer the same options as its Harrison County counterparts. Chalfant said the business will be set up for take out and delivery.

The 23-year-old Bridgeport resident will be operating more than just the three restaurants. He also is the owner and operator of Vincent Lumber in Shinnston, as well as an 18-unit storage facility in Shinnston – South Pike Storage.

