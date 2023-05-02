Fairmont Medical Center celebrates National Nurses Month

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center will be celebrating National Nurses Month throughout May.

WVU Medicine is celebrating nurses in a partnership with the American Nurses Association.

The 2023 Nurses Month theme, “You Make a Difference,” was selected to encourage nurses, other healthcare professionals, employers, community leaders, and the public to recognize and promote the vast contributions and positive impact of America’s nurses.

“At WVU Medicine, our 10,000 nurses make an incredible difference in the lives of our patients every day. Whether they are providing care at the bedside of an inpatient, seeing patients at one of our outpatient clinics, or visiting patients in their homes, our nurses are the backbone of the care we provide,” Melanie Heuston, chief nursing executive for the WVU Health System, said. “Their hard work and professionalism are appreciated not just this month but all year long.”

Each week within the month has a different focus to celebrate the contribution of nurses to the delivery of healthcare:

  • May 1-7: Self-care
  • May 8-14: Recognition
  • May 15-21: Professional development
  • May 22-31: Community engagement

Hospitals and clinics across WVU Medicine will recognize their nurses during National Nurses Week, which is held annually starting on May 6 and ending on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale.

