BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dustin Coffman, the “Stephen King of West Virginia,” joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about the short stories he writes, how West Virginia influences his writing, and his next series of short stories.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.