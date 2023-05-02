First at 4 Forum: Margie Diekman Fliesler

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Margie Diekman Fliesler with the Master Gardeners Program for WVU Extension joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

She talked about an upcoming plant swap for the Harrison County Master Gardeners, the type of plants not to bring to the swap, and a seminar to learn how to take care of plants.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

