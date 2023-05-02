Gov. Jim Justice announces historic state revenues for April 2023

Justice said general revenue collections were $319 million more than estimated amounts, the largest single-month surplus in state history.
Gov. Jim Justice announces historic state revenues for April 2023
Gov. Jim Justice announces historic state revenues for April 2023(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice on May 1 announced that the state’s general revenue collections for April 2023 set a historic record.

During a press conference, Governor Justice, joined by revenue secretary Dave Hardy, said that the General Revenue collections last month were $319 million more than estimated amounts, the largest single-month surplus in state history.

On top of that, personal income tax collections were over $192 million above estimates, which also set an all-time record.

Dave Hardy said that severance tax and sales tax revenues were also higher than expected. “You add all this up, and you get a very healthy economy, with people working and people getting higher wages,” Hardy said. “And that’s how we set a record like we’re setting this month.”

Governor Justice said he was proud of the state’s growing financial health and of the hard-working West Virginians who make it possible.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Black bear surprises Nicholas County principal at school's dumpster
WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
BPD asking for help IDing suspect in small business shoplifting
BPD asking for help IDing suspect in small business shoplifting
Kenyatta Ephraim
Docs provide new details on planned Fairmont shooting
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | May 1, 2023
Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | May 1, 2023
Bridgeport’s mobile command center is a multi-million dollar vehicle that is decked out in...
Bridgeport PD Mobile Command Unit could be used for school shootings
Bridgeport PD Mobile Command Unit could be used for school shootings
Bridgeport PD Mobile Command Unit could be used for school shootings
Clarksburg highlighting historical landmarks this summer
Clarksburg highlighting historical landmarks this summer