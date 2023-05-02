Lee Greenwood to perform at WAMSB, tickets on sale now

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Tickets are now on sale for the World Association of Marching Shows Bands, or WAMSB, 2023 competition, set to be hosted in Buckhannon.

Bands from around the world will travel to Buckhannon in July for WAMSB.

According to Randy Sanders, president of the WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee, tickets will be available for six different WAMSB events.

Tickets to the official WAMSB 2023 opening ceremonies, final field competition and official closing ceremony tickets are $20 each.

Concert band adjudication, drumline competition and preliminary field competition tickets are $10 each.

375 ticket packages featuring access to all WAMSB events will be available for $75, Sanders said.

Sanders also said Grammy award-winning recording artist Lee Greenwood, known for hit song “God Bless the U.S.A.” will perform at the official WAMSB 2023 opening ceremonies beginning at 7 p.m. on July 19.

“Having tickets available to the public and the incredibly talented Lee Greenwood helps capture how close we are to competition week,” Sanders said. “We cannot wait for the competitors and spectators to be part of this one-of-a-kind event that was two years in the making.”

The WAMSB 2023 Competition will take place in Buckhannon from July 17-24.

It is only the second time in the event’s 26-year history that it has been held in the United States.

Tickets can be purchased online here Soon, they will be available at various locations in Buckhannon.

