Marion County pools preparing to open for the season

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Get your swimsuit ready! By the end of the month, pools within Marion County will be open for business. Marion County’s Wave Pool and the Twelfth Street pool are set to open on May 27th. Cabanas, kiddy pools, water slides, and a wave pool are some features guests will be able to enjoy. Sports management director Tina Mascaro says she’s excited to welcome everyone back.

“We look forward to all those kids coming and enjoying our parks and especially our pools,” Mascaro said.

But the pool would not be able to function without lifeguards. Due to Covid-19 and school commitments, it has been hard for pools to keep a full staff of lifeguards. In previous years, Marion County pools have not been able to operate at 100% due to the shortage. However, Mascaro said the county plans to implement an incentive for lifeguards to carry out their contract agreement because she knows the importance they have in allowing swimmers to have fun while being safe.

“Not only are they there to protect and save lives, but they are the ones keeping the pool area clean and safe,” Mascaro said. Besides their job that they are doing on the stand and watching the water, they walk around on a daily basis, they’re picking up trash, they’re cleaning bathrooms. They are the backbone of the pool being able to stay open.”

Both Marion County’s wave pool and twelfth street pools will be open for memorial day weekend. The entrance fee will be just one dollar for opening day. This will be the first year since the covid-19 pandemic started, that the pools will be open seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.